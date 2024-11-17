The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.

The results for the Nagaland State lottery contests "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" at 8 PM will be released today. Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among these legal states. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day's lotteries.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

The lottery Sambad draw is held three times a day. The lottery Sambad timings for this year have changed, and they are now 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 17-11-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result November 17, 2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)