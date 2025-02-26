Nagaland Lottery Result February 26 TODAY: The latest results of Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.

Nagaland Lottery Result February 26 TODAY: Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Indus February 24: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper of 1 Crore Rupees.

Here's the day-wise schedule:

Monday: DEAR DWARKA

Tuesday: DEAR GODAVARI

Wednesday: DEAR INDUS

Thursday: DEAR MAHANADI

Friday: DEAR MEGHNA

Saturday: DEAR NARMADA

Sunday: DEAR YAMUNA

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: Dear INDUS Wednesday

Nagaland Lottery 1 PM Result:

Nagaland Lottery 6 PM Result:

Nagaland Lottery 8 PM Result:

Prize Money Details

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120