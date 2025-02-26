INDIA
Nagaland Lottery Result February 26 TODAY: The latest results of Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws.
Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Indus: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper of 1 Crore Rupees.
Here's the day-wise schedule:
Monday: DEAR DWARKA
Tuesday: DEAR GODAVARI
Wednesday: DEAR INDUS
Thursday: DEAR MAHANADI
Friday: DEAR MEGHNA
Saturday: DEAR NARMADA
Sunday: DEAR YAMUNA
Nagaland Lottery 6 PM Result:
Nagaland Lottery 8 PM Result:
Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs 450
4th Prize: Rs 250
5th Prize: Rs 120