The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's 'DEAR INDUS MORNING', Nagaland 'DEAR CUPID EVENING' Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland 'DEAR PELICAN NIGHT' Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Indus February 19: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper of 1 Crore Rupees.

Here's the day-wise schedule:

Monday: DEAR DWARKA

Tuesday: DEAR GODAVARI

Wednesday: DEAR INDUS

Thursday: DEAR MAHANADI

Friday: DEAR MEGHNA

Saturday: DEAR NARMADA

Sunday: DEAR YAMUNA

Nagaland Lottery February 19, 2025 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000