INDIA
The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's 'DEAR INDUS MORNING', Nagaland 'DEAR CUPID EVENING' Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland 'DEAR PELICAN NIGHT' Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.
Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Indus February 19: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper of 1 Crore Rupees.
Here's the day-wise schedule:
Monday: DEAR DWARKA
Tuesday: DEAR GODAVARI
Wednesday: DEAR INDUS
Thursday: DEAR MAHANADI
Friday: DEAR MEGHNA
Saturday: DEAR NARMADA
Sunday: DEAR YAMUNA
Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among these legal states. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day's lotteries.
Nagaland Lottery February 19, 2025 Wednesday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Red Coral and Yellow Sapphire: A Powerful Combination or Not?
Narayana Murthy's Infosys makes BIG announcement ahead of annual salary hike, offers lower...
Parthiv Patel's self deprecating humour wins hearts, he was asked about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal suspects scam after discovering saree business founder has wealth of Rs…
Ramadan 2025 date: When will crescent moon sighting take place in India and Saudi Arabia?
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh says every successful brand has one thing in common, it is...
Nita Mukesh Ambani looks ravishing in heirloom Parsi Gara saree paired with blinding diamond earrings, see pics
UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
Meet man who was asked to enact 3 Idiots' scene during UPSC interview, then became IPS officer with AIR...
Neo Ayurveda Resolves 20-Year Migraines and Normalizes TSH in Just 30 Days
After backlash, Netflix cuts Urvashi Rautela's role from Daaku Maharaaj? Here's what we know
Mukesh Ambani's popular brand enters quick e-commerce delivery in UAE, teams up with...
On the Epic 8th Anniversary, Lystloc Launches Advanced LystCRM Solution & Face Rec API
Babar Azam dethroned as No 1 ODI batter ahead of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash, Indian star takes the crown
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets richer by Rs 118 crore after selling...; his net worth reaches Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result February 19: Dear Cupid Wednesday lucky draw, check full list
'Sangam water fit for drinking': UP CM Yogi rejects Faecal bacteria report, hits back at Mamata over 'Mrityu Kumbh' jibe
DJ Aqeel REVEALS Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan used to 'drink and...' in clubs: 'Now they are scared to...'
Mallikarjun Kharge issues blunt warning to Congress leaders, asks them to not bring in members who 'run away in difficult times'
'Usko toh baandh ke rakhna padta hai': Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is...
Pak vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Disaster for Pakistan? Fakhar Zaman is off the field in first over
'Will his good friend in New Delhi...': Congress attacks PM Modi over President Trump's reciprocal tariffs, says it is 'threatening existence of GST'
Kerala Lottery Result February 19 LIVE Updates: Fifty Fifty FF-129 Wednesday winner list to be announced soon; first prize Rs 1 crore
'Most people never cook at home': Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath compares India's eating habits with THIS country
Sagarika Ghatge was called 'that kind of girl', recalls Zaheer Khan ignored her for THIS reason: 'You should only talk to her if...'
Who was Milind Rege? Former Mumbai stalwart and selector who passed away at 76
Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy on India's Got Latent: ‘Maybe my time is bad, but remember…’
Mentalist Suhani Shah plays with the minds of actors Sidharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and the result is...
Food vlogger, Chatori Rajani's 17-year-old son Taran Jain dies in road accident
Pak vs NZ Dream11 predictions: Check best picks for ICC Champions Trophy 2025's opening match
Kajol once rejected THIS film with Aamir Khan, she saved herself from box office disaster, film's heroine quit acting, it could only earn..
Varun Dhawan suffers injury, shares photo of deep cut on his finger: 'This one gets...'
Meet North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's wife Ri Sol Ju who was a singer and entertainer, first became known to public 3 years after marriage, is believed to have..
Meet man, who joined NVIDIA in 1997, helped it become USD 3 trillion company amid US-China AI war
Asap Rocky found not guilty of shooting at former friend, Rihanna reacts: 'The glory belongs to...'
Arjun Kapoor says 'love triangle is not a fun situation in real life' after break up with Malaika Arora, Harsh Gujral confirms if actor's single
Delhi traffic advisory issued for CM oath-taking ceremony on February 20; check restrictions, routes to avoid
Vicky Kaushal shares iconic BTS video of 6 months intense prep to become Chhaava, from horse riding to weapons training, watch
This actress fell in love with father of two children, became stepmother of top directors, ruled Bollywood for decades; she is...
Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja burns the internet with his stylish appearance; fans compare him to Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan
LIC Smart Pension Plan: Invest Rs 1 lakh and get Rs... every month on maturity, here's how
Influencer recreates Katrina Kaif's dialogue from Tees Maar Khan and it's absolutely on point
Future of Pilot Ejection: Martin-Baker's advanced technology comes to India
Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony on February 20 at Ramlila Ground: Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani among invitees
Man claims he was scolded for taking 25 minutes extra break in office, viral post sparks heated debate
Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS why his photo was on ‘Wanted’ board at police station setup: ‘When art department needed pictures of thieves…'
Arya Babbar REVEALS dad Raj Babbar's reaction on not getting invited at Prateik Babbar's wedding: 'He has hurt his mother, the great Smita Patilji...'
This is India’s first airport, played key role during World War II, has THIS Tata connection, is located in...
Meet Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's granddaughters, their famous parents are...
FWICE urges Maharashtra government to make Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava tax-free
Elon Musk calls himself 'Tech-Support' for Donald Trump, slams US bureaucracy for 'fighting against people's will'
This superstar starved to look good, used to faint at events, ignored doctors' advice; was found dead in...
Baby John OTT release: Here's where you can watch Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi's action film
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali lashes out at PCB over favouritism towards injured Saim Ayub, asks 'You're giving VVIP Treatment to Ayub... If someone gets injured, would you...'
Priyanka Chopra gives major Rangeela vibes as she channels her 'inner Urmila Matondkar'
Jamie Lever mimicking Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja will start your day with laughter
What is Bharti Singh's 6:30 pm dinner rule that helped her loose 15-20 kg in almost 7 months? Check here to know
Watch: Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai days after brother’s wedding, helps a person on streets by…
'They have a lot more money': Trump questions USD 21 million fund for voter turnout in India
Bank Holiday Today: Banks to remain closed on February 19 in THIS state due to...
Donald Trump signs executive order to expand access to IVF
Bengaluru power cut on February 19: 7-hour outage announced by BESCOM; check list of affected areas, timings
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal have rejected this film, Netflix also refused it, producer still wants to make this, it is biopic of...
Meet woman who started her career at 17, later doubled her company’s revenue to Rs 8000 crore, her business is...
Meet woman, who left her medical career for husband who became one of India's richest men
Meet IPS officer, who has been demoted due to his 2nd marriage; here's why
How Elon Musk became world's richest man with Rs 33 lakh crore business empire
Gautam Adani set to challenge world's richest man Elon Musk's SpaceX, as Adani Group shortlisted for...
DNA TV Show: Conflicting data on Delhi station stampede reveals communication gap
Every house in THIS village produces YouTuber, villagers quit foreign jobs to become content creators
Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai says she was painted as a 'shady character': 'Just because you are a fan of...'
DA Hike: THIS state approves 7% increase in dearness allowance, days after 8th Pay Commission announcement
WATCH: Baba Ramdev at 59 takes part in race with horse, netizens say 'Olympics me chalo'
Chhaava box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal-starrer becomes his second film to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide after...
Delhi woman turns auto driver to support daughter, her story goes viral
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen saying The Delhi Files will fail like The Vaccine War: 'That’s great news because...'
Nita Ambani praises son Anant Ambani's brave battle with obesity, calls his bond with Radhika Merchant 'magical'
Viral video declares Rajat Patidar ‘Captain of Captains’ after RCB names him Skipper, here's why
Meet actor who had no work after Anurag Kashyap film, regrets owning no home in Mumbai after 23 years, now a star after...
Indian Army havildar loses teen son, saves others’ lives by...
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani own several luxury cars, but father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by...; he is a famous...
WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana creates history during RCB vs DC match, becomes first player to cross...
Meet Indian athlete who was called ‘waste’, praised by Mukesh Ambani, PM Modi, not Manu Bhaker, she is...
Ronit Roy says he was the first choice for Pardes but he was replaced by...because...
‘Papa killed mummy': 4-year-old's drawing creates suspicion over woman’s alleged suicide
'Even have road named after Aurangzeb...': Ex-India cricketer praises Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, questions school education
Indian billioniare Sunil Mittal gets Rs 8486 crore after selling....; his net worth now reaches Rs...
How a low cost floor cleaning robot revolutinising home automation – Check details
Harvard Alum Aayush Puri: Move back to India, the future is here
Vicky Kaushal reveals how his fight scene with lion in Chhaava was shot: 'We were all so...'
Shabana Azmi holds her ears, issues public apology to Dabba Cartel co-star Jyotika; here's why
Meet Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, who cracked IIT-JEE Advanced, went to IIT Delhi, now working as...
Sheeba Akashdeep reveals how her friendship ended with Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh: 'Unke dog ne mere...'
'Kohli never said a word': Pakistan's Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli hitting sixes against him in...
Bengaluru to witness hottest summer says IMD, recorded season’s highest temperature at...
Ranveer Singh to venture in production amid box office slump? Here's the truth
WATCH: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly ditches luxury, enjoys auto ride on Shah Rukh Khan's popular song
'They never discussed...': DJ Aqeel talks about his ex sister-in-law Sussanne Khan's divorce with Hrithik Roshan
Where to Buy Testosterone in the USA? Top 3 Best Brands of Testosterone Cypionate in 2025
Pregnant woman employee gets Rs 1 crore compensation after being fired through...