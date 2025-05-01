Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING, May 1: The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING May 1: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The first prize in all three lotteries of the day is a bumper of Rs 1 crore.

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING, May 1, 2025 LUCKY DRAW 1 PM Result declared

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING May 1: Prize Money Details