The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's 'DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Indus Wednesday Result April 30: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The first prize in all three lotteries of the day is a bumper of Rs 1 crore.

Nagaland Lottery Dear INDUS Wednesday, April 30, 2025 LUCKY DRAW 1 PM Result declared



Nagaland Lottery Dear INDUS Wednesday, April 30: Prize Money Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 450

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000