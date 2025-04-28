Dear DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 67A 35556

Nagaland Lottery Dear DWARKA Monday Result April 28: Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the Nagaland State Lottery is posted here. Get the most recent winning numbers for the Nagaland state lottery and stay tuned for the draw results on DNA in real time. There is a legal lottery in 13 Indian states. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The first prize in all three lotteries of the day is a bumper of Rs 1 crore.

Nagaland Lottery Dear DWARKA Wednesday, April 28, 2025 LUCKY DRAW 1 PM Result declared

