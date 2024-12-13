Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among these legal states. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day's lotteries.

The lottery results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR DASHER EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" at 8 PM will be released today. Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among these legal states. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day's lotteries.



Nagaland Dear Meghna 1 PM Friday: Prize Money

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Meghna 1 PM Friday: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the Nagaland Lotteries official website at www.nagalandlotteries.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 09.12.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information on this page is provided solely for informational purposes and should not be taken as advice or endorsement. DNA does not promote or support participation in the lottery in any form.)