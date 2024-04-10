Twitter
Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check voting and result date, key candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The date of counting and results for the Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

The Election for Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency in Nagaland, which is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The final schedule for the voting and result of the Nagaland Lok Sabha election was released on 16th March.

The date of voting for the Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The date of counting and results for the Nagaland Constituency Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others announced candidates as the elections progressed across phases. 

Three candidates are contesting from this only Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland. Congress-led INDIA alliance has fielded S Supongmeren Jamir. BJP-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) have pitched Chumben Murry as their candidate. One Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha is also contesting the elections.

Tokheho Yepthomi of the NDPP won from the Nagaland constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by securing 500510 votes while 484166 votes were secured by K L Chishi of the INC. K L Chishi, who lost by a margin of 16344 votes.

In 2014 LS elections, Neiphiu Rio of the NPF won from Nagaland by securing 713372 votes while 313147 votes were secured by K. V. Pusa of the INC.

 
