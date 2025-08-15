Twitter
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tri-colour to celebrate 79th Independence Day, WATCH

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan

Delhi: 5 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses

INDIA

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

La Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has died while undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital, Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80. Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days. On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said, PTI reported. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

He was appointed as the 21st Governor of Nagaland in February 2023. Before this, he served as Manipur Governor from August 27, 2021, till February 19, 2023; and also had been given Additional Charge as Governor of West Bengal from 18th July 2022 to 17th November 2022.

READ | Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Read More
