Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 during treatment at Chennai hospital

La Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has died while undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital, Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80. Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days. On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said, PTI reported. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

He was appointed as the 21st Governor of Nagaland in February 2023. Before this, he served as Manipur Governor from August 27, 2021, till February 19, 2023; and also had been given Additional Charge as Governor of West Bengal from 18th July 2022 to 17th November 2022.

