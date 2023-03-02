Nagaland Election Results 2023: NDPP-BJP surge ahead, gain massive lead

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File)

Kohima: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be surging ahead in Nagaland with a lead in over 50 seats, as per the early trends. As per Zee Media, the BJP-led alliance is ahead in 50 seats whereas the Congress has opened its account. NPF is ahead in four seats.

The counting of votes in Nagaland began at 8 am with postal ballots.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP contested the elections with a 40:20 seats arrangement.

The NPF contested in 22 seats whereas the Congress in 23 seats. The Congress ruled the state in 2003. Last time, it won no seat in Nagaland.

The exit polls predicted a clear win for the NDDP-BJP alliance in Nagaland.

Per India Today-My Axis exit polls, NDPP will win between 28-34 seats with 33 percent vote share. Congress is expected to get 10 per cent votes and between 1-2 seats.

Times Now predicted between 27 and 33 seats for NDPP. The Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP.