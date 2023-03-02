Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Nagaland Election Results 2023: NDPP-BJP surge ahead, gain massive lead

Nagaland result live update: The exit polls predicted a clear win for the NDDP-BJP alliance in Nagaland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Nagaland Election Results 2023: NDPP-BJP surge ahead, gain massive lead
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File)

Kohima: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance seems to be surging ahead in Nagaland with a lead in over 50 seats, as per the early trends. As per Zee Media, the BJP-led alliance is ahead in 50 seats whereas the Congress has opened its account. NPF is ahead in four seats.

The counting of votes in Nagaland began at 8 am with postal ballots.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP contested the elections with a 40:20 seats arrangement. 

The NPF contested in 22 seats whereas the Congress in 23 seats. The Congress ruled the state in 2003. Last time, it won no seat in Nagaland. 

The exit polls predicted a clear win for the NDDP-BJP alliance in Nagaland. 

Per India Today-My Axis exit polls, NDPP will win between 28-34 seats with 33 percent vote share. Congress is expected  to get 10 per cent votes and between 1-2 seats.

Times Now predicted between 27 and 33 seats for NDPP. The Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.