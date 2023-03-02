Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of constituency-wise winners from BJP-NDPP, Congress and NPF

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 results will be out soon as the counting of votes is currently underway. The Election Commission of India is expected to declare the results of the Nagaland Assembly polls by evening. The Nagaland Legislative Assembly will see winning candidates from 59 out of 60 seats. The elections in the North Eastern state were held on February 27, 2023, after extensive campaigns by national and regional political parties. Repolling took place in four polling stations in Nagaland, namely Zunheboto, Sanis, Tizit, and Thonokyu constituencies.

The vote counting for the assembly elections in Nagaland began at 8:00 am on March 2. The results for 59 out of 60 seats will be out soon. As of now Kazheto Kinimi is winning the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district uncontested as the BJP nominee and sitting MLA. Neiphiu Rio, contesting from Northern Angami-I and the NDPP-BJP alliance's CM candidate, is looking to secure the top post for the fifth term.

The BJP candidate and deputy chief minister Y Patton’s stronghold is in the Wokha district's Tyui constituency. Senchumo Lotha of the Janata Dal (United), Y Kikon of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Hayithung Tungoe Lotha of the Independent Party are Patton's opponents in the election.