Nagaland: 19 people die after drinking spurious liquor, SIT probe begins

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland over two days after allegedly consuming suspected adulterated liquor, prompting police to launch an SIT probe.

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland over the past two days after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, news agency PTI reported. Eight deaths were reported from Mokokchung district, while Tuensang district recorded 11 deaths, according to the police.

The deaths have raised concerns in a state where prohibition has been in place since 1990.

Police form SIT to investigate deaths

Nagaland Police have set up a Special Investigation Team to find out how the suspected adulterated liquor was supplied and identify those involved. Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said on Saturday that the SIT is being headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang.

The team will investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected illicit liquor. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details," Kezo said.

Liquor samples sent for forensic tests

Police have sent samples of the suspected liquor to Guwahati for forensic examination. The tests will help authorities determine what caused the deaths and whether the liquor was contaminated. The investigation is currently underway and police have not disclosed further details about the suspected supply network.

19 arrested, nearly 3,000 bottles seized

Following the deaths, police carried out several raids across the affected areas. As part of the operation, 19 people have been arrested and nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor have been seized, police said.

Further investigation is expected to establish where the suspected illicit liquor came from and how it reached consumers.

Police issue warning after liquor deaths

Authorities have urged people to stay away from unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor. Police have also advised anyone who experiences symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing problems or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek medical treatment immediately.