FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Love & War: Vicky Kaushal gives a death stare, wishes to burn Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's bond and warns 'nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahi', fans react

Love & War: Vicky Kaushal gives a death stare, wishes to burn Ranbir-Alia's bond

Asian Games 2026: India women’s kabaddi team defeats Iran in thriller to clinch gold

Asian Games: India women’s kabaddi team defeats Iran in thriller to clinch gold

Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of 1st IND vs WI ODI

Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of 1st IND vs WI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Nagaland: 19 people die after drinking spurious liquor, SIT probe begins

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland over two days after allegedly consuming suspected adulterated liquor, prompting police to launch an SIT probe.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Nagaland: 19 people die after drinking spurious liquor, SIT probe begins
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland over the past two days after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, news agency PTI reported. Eight deaths were reported from Mokokchung district, while Tuensang district recorded 11 deaths, according to the police.

The deaths have raised concerns in a state where prohibition has been in place since 1990.

Police form SIT to investigate deaths

Nagaland Police have set up a Special Investigation Team to find out how the suspected adulterated liquor was supplied and identify those involved. Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said on Saturday that the SIT is being headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang.

The team will investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected illicit liquor. "We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details," Kezo said.

Liquor samples sent for forensic tests

Police have sent samples of the suspected liquor to Guwahati for forensic examination. The tests will help authorities determine what caused the deaths and whether the liquor was contaminated. The investigation is currently underway and police have not disclosed further details about the suspected supply network.

19 arrested, nearly 3,000 bottles seized

Following the deaths, police carried out several raids across the affected areas. As part of the operation, 19 people have been arrested and nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor have been seized, police said.

Further investigation is expected to establish where the suspected illicit liquor came from and how it reached consumers.

Police issue warning after liquor deaths

Authorities have urged people to stay away from unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor. Police have also advised anyone who experiences symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing problems or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek medical treatment immediately.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hardik Pandya’s comeback delayed again! Fresh injury rules star all-rounder out of NZ T20Is, Australia A series
Hardik Pandya’s comeback delayed again! Fresh injury rules star all-rounder out
'Trump Strait': Donald Trump posts Hormuz map on Truth Social as US-Iran war talks continue
'Trump Strait': Donald Trump posts Hormuz map on Truth Social as US-Iran war
Delhi weather: ‘Yellow alert’ issued, light to moderate rain expected today
Delhi weather: ‘Yellow alert’ issued, light to moderate rain expected today
Love & War: Vicky Kaushal gives a death stare, wishes to burn Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's bond and warns 'nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahi', fans react
Love & War: Vicky Kaushal gives a death stare, wishes to burn Ranbir-Alia's bond
'Mastermind Of 9/11 Found At Doorstep Of Pak Army Academy': India's stinging reply to Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA
India hits back at Shehbaz Sharif's UN speech
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement