Nag Panchami 2020: Significance, mantra & muhurat

The month of Sawan or Shravan is filled with festivities. Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Rakhi, Sawan Shivratri, all festivals fall in this auspicious month. On Thursday, women all over India celebrated Hariyali Teej and on Saturday, Nag Panchami is being celebrated.

Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Sawan. This year we are celebrating it on July 25. Hindu scriptures herald this day as Nagamanandakari meaning the happiest day for Nag Devtas (serpent gods).

Nag Panchami is celebrated after two days of Hariyali Teej. People offer milk, flowers, fruits to the snake idol for health, wealth & prosperity of their family members.

Nag Panchami 2020: Why Is It Celebrated?

There are many legends for Nag Panchami. As per the most popular belief is it celebrated as a form of Lord Krishna’s victory over Kaliya Naag in River Yamuna.

The second popular belief is about Sheshnag of Lord Shiva. It is believed that the entire earth is balanced on Sheshnag’s back. People worship the snakes on this day to ensure their families are protected from the danger of snakes.

Nag Gayatri Mantra

Om Nagkulaya Vidmahe Vishadantaya Dheemahi Tanno Sarpa Prachodayat