Nadaun Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Congress' Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in contest with BJP's Vijay Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 results will be out tomorrow (December 8). The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am and the final results will be revealed by evening, however the initial trends will be out in the first hour. The voting for all 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh took place on November 12 and the hill state witnessed a 74% voter turnout. Currently, BJP is in power in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with Congress sitting in the opposition. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections BJP secured 44 seats while Congress had to settle with only 21 seats. The participation of AAP in the Assembly polls intensified the campaign strategies among the existing rivals. BJP trying to stay in power, went all guns blazing during the campaign. One of the constituencies where the ruling government sent their big leaders was Nadaun.

Nadaun is a part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, which is home town of Union leader Anurag Thakur and his father, who is also former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Prem Kumar Dhumal. BJP’s Vijay Agnihotri is in contest with AAP’s Shanky Thukral and Congress’ Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for the Nadaun Assembly constituency. For those who are unaware, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is the former state chief of the party and he is also said to be Congress’ CM face.

BJP’s top leader and Union Minister Amit Shah launched an all-out attack on Congress in his Nadaun rally. He took a dig at Congress’ Assembly elections contender Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Although a few exit polls suggest an easy win for the ruling BJP, a few exit polls suggest a tough battle for the majority among BJP and Congress.

To catch all the live action from Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 results, you can catch the live blog at DNAindia.com. The results of the Assembly polls can also be accessed on Election Commission's official website, https://results.eci.gov.in/ or on EC’s Voter Helpline app that is available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.