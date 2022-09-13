Search icon
'Nabanna Cholo' Protest: Bengal turns into battleground, police van set on fire; BJP approaches HC - Top updates

As the BJP continues its ‘Nabanna Cholo’ protest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told its party workers not to get bothered by the BJP's march.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

BJP's march to Bengal secretariat takes violent turn

Parts of West Bengal turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP workers clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat in Kolkata, which was called over the alleged corruption by the TMC government. Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee. 

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the party's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and senior leader Rahul Sinha were among those detained during the march, taken out by the saffron party to protest against the TMC regime's alleged corrupt practices. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators, who tried to go past the barricades that were put in place at several points in the city and its adjoining areas.

Here are top updates on the big story:

Hearing the BJP’s plea against senior state government officials for proactive police action against party workers during “Nabanna Cholo” protest, the Calcutta High Court sought a report from the state’s Home Secretary by September 19 on the matter.

As the BJP continues its ‘Nabanna Cholo’ protest, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee told its party workers not to get bothered by the BJP’s march. “Don’t bother much about BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyaan… They did not have too many people with them… Concentrate on your work… We are focussed on giving people jobs and the BJP is trying to shift attention away by such programmes… We should remain focussed on our work,” she said at party meeting in Midnapore.

The clashes between protestors and the police during the 'Nabanna Chalo' march have disrupted normal life in Kolkata and other parts. Common people are facing huge inconvenience on the thoroughfares, many of which had plunged into chaos.

Hundreds of BJP supporters from across West Bengal arrived in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah this morning to take part in the 'Nabanna Abhijan' or march to secretariat. While being dragged away by the police, Adhikari said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has "turned West Bengal into North Korea". "Chief Minister Mamata does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea, in Bengal. The police will have to pay for what it is doing. The BJP is coming," he said.

Amit Malviya, BJP Co-Incharge for West Bengal said that National Commission for Women (NCW) should take note of how male police constables of Kolkata Police “brutally assaulted” women protestors.

TMC alleged that eye-witnesses say people carrying lathis and BJP flags were pelting stones, setting fire to police cars during the opposition party’s protest. “Eye-witnesses say people carrying lathis and @BJP4India flags were pelting stones, setting fire to police cars. In a so-called “peaceful protest”, Mr @SuvenduWB, WHY WERE YOUR KARYAKARTAS CARRYING LATHIS? Is setting fire to police vehicles an act of protest? #ShameOnBJP,” TMC tweeted.

