Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is 'truly humbled' as she becomes 'first actor' to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

N Chandrababu Naidu accepts defeat, says will review after final results

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accepted his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said the people's mandate should be respected.

ANI

Updated: May 23, 2019, 11:04 PM IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accepted his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said the people's mandate should be respected.

"First of all, in a democracy, after the counting takes place, we should respect the mandate. We will hold a review after the final results are out," Naidu told reporters here.

He also congratulated YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for securing a clean mandate in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the assembly polls, YSR Congress is leading on 135 seats and has won 14 seats while Telugu Desam Party could secure a lead on only 23 seats and has won only two seats till the filing of this story.

"I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their respective win," he said. When asked about the EVMs and VVPATs issue, the TDP chief refused to comment on it.

"Thanking all workers who worked for the party, also thanking people who blessed the TDP," he said.

In the Lok Sabha elections, YSR Congress secured the lead on 22 seats while Naidu's TDP is leading on only three seats. 

