N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister on Sunday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ending days of internal discord within the state’s ruling BJP. His resignation came nearly 21 months after ethnic violence in the state left over 250 people dead and displaced thousands, according to reports.

Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at around 5:30 PM in Imphal. His decision came a day before the state assembly’s budget session, which was later canceled.

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed gratitude to the central government, saying, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur. I am extremely grateful for the timely actions, interventions, and developmental projects aimed at safeguarding Manipur’s interests.”

The resignation follows a Supreme Court directive for a forensic report on leaked audio tapes allegedly featuring Singh. In these recordings, he is purportedly heard admitting that the ethnic violence was instigated at his insistence. The opposition has criticised the BJP, claiming the move was made too late to prevent the government from collapsing and to avoid legal consequences.

What is his net worth?

Despite holding a key political position, Biren Singh has a net worth of just over Rs 1 crore. His election affidavit states that he owns assets worth Rs 1,08,46,392—far less than his son-in-law, RK Imo Singh, whose declared assets exceed Rs 5 crore, making him nearly five times wealthier than the outgoing CM.