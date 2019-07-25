Mysterious stone from the sky keeps all busy in Bihar

A mysterious celestial stone was found in Bihar's Madhubani district. The meteorite-like object, weighing around 15kg, fell from the sky, leaving a crater where it fell.

The farmers working in the field were shaken by the impact of the crash.

"The farmers working in the field where the meteorite fell claimed that they saw a fire-ball coming from the sky and hitting the ground. They also saw smoke coming out from the object," said the DM of Madhubani Sri Shirsat Kapil Ashok said. He also mentioned that the "meteorite" has magnetic properties. "We have written to the state's Principal Secretary, Science and Technology department, informing him about this object that looks like a piece of rock but its glitter is much more than that of unpolished stone. Its magnetic pull makes it even more intriguing", he said.

The stone went four feet deeper into the ground. People pulled out the stone from the ground and later it was taken by the administration to the Madhubani collectors office.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought the stone from Madhubani to Patna for further investigation. He said that the stone would be kept in the Bihar Museum after the examination.

Atul Aditya Pandey, HOD of the Geology Department, University of Patna said "These meteorites have a special role in the extinction of the dinosaur from the Earth. The size of this meteor was larger than usual. Such meteorites come burning to the earth."

