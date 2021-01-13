'Mysterious' monolith which appeared in Ahmedabad park goes missing, leaves visitors upset

After 'monoliths' were spotted at different locations across the world, the first such metallic sculpture in India was discovered at a park in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 29.

The shinny metal sheets forming the three-sided structure at the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej was a major source of attraction for the visitors but the metal structure is now reported missing, Instead, a small ball along with a note from an artist who was behind the monolith was found.

The note read as- "and so too has impermanence given us an opportunity for change. Change, we shall"

The note also said "from 80-year-olds to 8-year-olds, the curiosity and boundless enthusiasm you have shown, has given me more than I could have asked for. I thank you for your attention, and I ask you to further direct it towards the natural beauty that lives all around us".

People use to flock from the city and outside to see the shiny metallic sphere and some were visibly upset to find it missing. A group of young tourists from Surat who visited the garden to see the metal column was disappointed to know to learn it is not there anymore.

“It's purpose is simple but clear, to promote a conversation about natural habitats and encourage wildlife conservation. The engravings on the sculpture manifest this in the form of coordinates of notable National Parks across India,” the park authorities were quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The park is managed jointly by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Symphony Ltd.