UFO spotted? Know truth behind sightings of mysterious light in West Bengal

Mysterious light spotted in West Bengal skies| Photo: Twitter

A mysterious light was spotted in the skies of West Bengal for almost three minutes. The sight of this mysterious light triggered speculations of UFO sightings. The glowing light was visible in several parts of West Bengal including Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal, and Murshidabad at around 5.47 pm on Thursday (December 15).

While people were wondering if they have seen an alien object, it was later found that actually, the light was the illumination of the sky from night trials of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V in the Bay of Bengal. Some spotters stated that the light was seen in the eastern part of the sky, while others said that the light was seen in the northern parts of the sky.

India conducted the night trials of the Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Thursday. The Agni-V missile is capable of reaching targets beyond a range of 5000 kilometers.

Not only this, even the people of Hyderabad spotted a white flying object in the sky and sprked numerous rumours. The "strange phenomenon" was first noticed in the morning, and soon after that, people began posting pictures and videos of it on social media and speculating as to whether it was a planet, a star, or a UFO. However, experts later clarified that it was actually a helium balloon launched for advanced atmospheric research.