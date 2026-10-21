FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Two founders with one mission: How Shishira Bhat and Suraj Vijay Shetty are rewriting India’s IT employability story

Two founders with one mission: How Shishira Bhat and Suraj Vijay Shetty are rewr

Jailer 2: Mohanlal's body double breaks silence on controversy, admits only 'parts of his hands and legs were used'

Jailer 2: Mohanlal's body double breaks silence on controversy,

SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-year wait for rare feat

Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-yr wait for rare feat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Mysterious Explosion In Bengaluru: Is it terrorist attack? ATS, ISD probing all angles

Two construction workers were seriously injured after a mysterious explosion at an under-construction building on Jermiah Road in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar, with forensic teams examining materials recovered from the site.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 01:28 PM IST

Mysterious Explosion In Bengaluru: Is it terrorist attack? ATS, ISD probing all angles
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two construction workers were seriously injured after an explosion at a building under construction in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar on Tuesday. The blast took place on the fourth floor of the building on Jermiah Road, within the limits of Pulikeshi Nagar police station. The injured workers have been identified as Suraj and Allauddin.

Both were rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment.

Battery-like object found inside bag

Preliminary information suggests that a battery-like object kept inside a bag exploded at the construction site. However, investigators have not yet established exactly what caused the blast or what the object contained.

The building is owned by Abdul Rahman. Police have also made it clear that there is currently no confirmed evidence to suggest that the explosion was a deliberate attack.

ATS, ISD and bomb squad investigate

The blast prompted a security response, with teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Internal Security Division (ISD) and bomb squad reaching the site. Officials are examining the materials recovered from the building as part of the investigation.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the recovered materials had been sent for forensic examination.

“We are evaluating that. All the materials have gone for a forensic audit. Once that is done, we will get back to you,” Kharge said when asked about the explosion. The forensic examination is expected to help investigators determine the nature of the object and what triggered the explosion.

Witness recalls blood-soaked scene

A witness, Mansoor, said the explosion occurred at around 2 pm. “Suddenly, at around 2 pm, we heard a very loud explosion. When we rushed to see what had happened, two people inside the building were lying in pools of blood,” he said.

Mansoor said one of the workers suffered a serious eye injury, while the other lost a hand in the blast.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The nature of the object and whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate will be established after the forensic examination.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Two founders with one mission: How Shishira Bhat and Suraj Vijay Shetty are rewriting India’s IT employability story
Two founders with one mission: How Shishira Bhat and Suraj Vijay Shetty are rewr
Jailer 2: Mohanlal's body double breaks silence on controversy, admits only 'parts of his hands and legs were used'
Jailer 2: Mohanlal's body double breaks silence on controversy,
Marco Rubio's Mega Message: Ties with Pakistan, China won't come at India's expense
Marco Rubio's Mega Message: Ties with Pakistan, China won't come at India's expe
SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-year wait for rare feat
Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-yr wait for rare feat
Yash’s Fierce Ravana Tandav Unveiled on Dussehra as Ramayana Advance Bookings Open
Yash’s Fierce Ravana Tandav Unveiled on Dussehra as Ramayana Advance Bookings Op
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement