Mysterious Explosion In Bengaluru: Is it terrorist attack? ATS, ISD probing all angles

Two construction workers were seriously injured after a mysterious explosion at an under-construction building on Jermiah Road in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar, with forensic teams examining materials recovered from the site.

Two construction workers were seriously injured after an explosion at a building under construction in Bengaluru’s Pulikeshi Nagar on Tuesday. The blast took place on the fourth floor of the building on Jermiah Road, within the limits of Pulikeshi Nagar police station. The injured workers have been identified as Suraj and Allauddin.

Both were rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment.

Battery-like object found inside bag

Preliminary information suggests that a battery-like object kept inside a bag exploded at the construction site. However, investigators have not yet established exactly what caused the blast or what the object contained.

VIDEO | Karnataka: A suspicious explosion at an under-construction building on Jermiah Road in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, has triggered a police investigation. The explosion occurred on Tuesday, leaving two construction workers, Allauddin and Suraj, seriously injured. More details are awaited. #BengaluruNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd ) October 21, 2026

The building is owned by Abdul Rahman. Police have also made it clear that there is currently no confirmed evidence to suggest that the explosion was a deliberate attack.

ATS, ISD and bomb squad investigate

The blast prompted a security response, with teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Internal Security Division (ISD) and bomb squad reaching the site. Officials are examining the materials recovered from the building as part of the investigation.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the recovered materials had been sent for forensic examination.

“We are evaluating that. All the materials have gone for a forensic audit. Once that is done, we will get back to you,” Kharge said when asked about the explosion. The forensic examination is expected to help investigators determine the nature of the object and what triggered the explosion.

Witness recalls blood-soaked scene

A witness, Mansoor, said the explosion occurred at around 2 pm. “Suddenly, at around 2 pm, we heard a very loud explosion. When we rushed to see what had happened, two people inside the building were lying in pools of blood,” he said.

Mansoor said one of the workers suffered a serious eye injury, while the other lost a hand in the blast.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The nature of the object and whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate will be established after the forensic examination.