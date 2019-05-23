Mysore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Mysore is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha 2019.

Constituency Profile

It consists of the following segments - Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja.

The sitting MP is BJP’s Pratap Simha who won in 2014 and has been known for controversial remarks. He once compared Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur to Dawood Ibrahim and was sent a legal notice by Prakash Raj for writing: “Being sad due to son’s death, having left your wife and ran behind a dancer, do you Mr. Raj have any right/legitimacy/worthiness to say anything to Yogi-Modi.”

He will be looking to hold to his seat against the likes of BSP’s Chandregowde and the Congress’ CH Vijayshankar.

In 2014, he had won by beating Adagur H Vishwanaath of INC. Adagur H Vishwanath of INC won by defeating CH Vijayashankar of BJP in 2009.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.