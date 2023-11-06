Myratna, 50 Yr Old Udaipur Jewellery Store, First to Offer a 360-Degree View of Vedic Gemstones Online

MyRatna, experts in precious and semi-precious authentic Vedic Gemstones, now offers their customers a 360-degree view of their gemstone collection at their online website. The customers can zoom in and see the cut, colour, and clarity of the gemstone before purchasing it online.

In a small town in Udaipur, Bhawarlal Jain started a small business selling gold and silver. Today, his legacy continues.

Established in 1965, Udaipur, Rajasthan, MyRatna is a 3rd generation family business that was founded by proprietor Mr Manish Jain’s ancestors and is being continued to date.

Fusion of Ancient Vedic Astrology and Science of Gemmology

They specialize in combining the art of Vedic Astrology with Gemmology, fusing two forms of science to deliver the ancient Vedic astrological benefits of natural gems to their customers. They craft rare handicraft designs and customised jewellery for their patrons.

Vedic Astrology is the Hindu science of understanding the effects that planetary bodies and their movements have on our bodies. By merging this science with gemmology, one can heal, cure, and transform physical, emotional, and spiritual problems in their life.

Their mission and vision are to – Transform Lives with the fusion of Vedic Astrology and Planetary Science.

Quality Comes First

Every gemstone at MyRatna goes through a rigorous 5-step quality check and 3-step astrological analysis before being shipped to the client. Precious and semi-precious gemstones such as Diamonds, Emeralds, Rubies, Zircon, Red Coral, Rudraksh, and more are activated by performing in-house rituals for the maximum benefit of the customer.

The unique quality of MyRatna gems is that they are obtained directly from the mines, cutting down the need for middlemen and making these gems highly cost-efficient. The authenticity and quality of every gem are tested and evaluated at their pathology labs by their Research and Development Team. All gemstones are certified and sold with an authentic lab certificate.

Goals For the Future

When asked what their goals are for the future, proprietor Mr Manish Jain said, “MyRatna aims to reach their 10 million revenue mark within the next two years.” Their patrons include jewellers, jewellery designers, astrologers, gemstone collectors, and anyone looking to purchase gemstone jewellery. MyRatna is an esteemed member of the GJEPC India (Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council).

MyRatna prides itself on providing 100% authentic, lab-certified gemstones that are meticulously chosen for the customer by providing accurate astrological analysis. An in-house astrologer studies the astrological chart of the customer, combines it with their knowledge of numerology, and suggests the right gemstone that should be worn by the customer.

Where Can You Find MyRatna?

Their online website offers customers a view and description of various precious and semi-precious gemstones. There are detailed descriptions of the physical and metaphysical properties of the gemstones. MyRatna promotes astrological gemstones, also known as Vedic gemstones, and presents rich information through their blogs on the astrological significance and benefits of these gemstones.

They also offer information on how to correctly choose your gemstone and recognise fake gemstones when you go gem-hunting.

You can find astrological Vedic Gemstone rings, pendants, bracelets, brooches and more at the MyRatna website https://myratna.com/ Those in Udaipur can check out their store on the 4th Floor, 251, Jogiwara, Near Woodland Showroom, Bapu Bazar, Nada Khada, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.