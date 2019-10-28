'My prayers with young and brave Sujith': PM Modi tweets as rescue op enters final stage

As the operation to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell on Friday in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district, entered the final stage on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on said that his prayers were with the "young and brave" boy.

Sujith fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday around 5:30 pm. He was trapped at around 25 feet in a 600-feet borewell. Fire department, police and a team from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Attempts to rescue him using ropes failed and he is now trapped at 100 feet.

The rescue operation entered the fourth day on Monday.

A parallel hole is being drilled since Sunday using equipment from ONGC and L&T. However, the pace of the drilling has been slow due to the rocky terrain of the region.

In a tweet on Monday evening, the Prime Minister said he spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts.

"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," PM tweeted.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister C Vijayabaskar, who is monitoring the operation from the ground, said that the rescue operation is in the final stage.

"Due to the presence of hard rocks in the area, digging is difficult. The rescue operation is in the final stage," Vijayabhaskar, the state's health minister, said.

"As per original plan we should have reached 90ft by now, but the hard rocks are hampering drilling efforts and we have only drilled up to 40ft," he added.

"Even the heavy machinery that we have on site are struggling to drill the Rocky surface. We are in talks with experts regarding alternate plans of action. We are in the final stage of taking a decision," he said.

The rescue teams are digging a parallel 110-feet-deep hole of 1 metre in diameter in order for rescue personnel to enter and pull out the child. Rigs of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are being used to drill the hole through which fire and rescue personnel will enter.

Wishes and prayers from not just the state but across the country are pouring in with #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith becoming top trends on Twitter.

Congress' Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, actor-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have tweeted in support of Sujith.