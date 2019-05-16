My name is bond, electoral bond

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeIndia

India

My name is bond, electoral bond

Electoral bonds worth Rs 5,028 crore issued till May 4, reveals RTI reply

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 16, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rs 5K cr – Worth of electoral bonds issued till May 4

10,494 – Number of electoral bonds issued by the State Bank of India (SBI) in nine phases so far

Rs 48 L – The average worth of a bond, according to SBI reply to an RTI response

Rs 5,029 cr – Value of electoral bonds issued by SBI till May 4, 2019

10,388 – Bonds withdrawn/redeemed till phase-9 (of 10,494 issued)

Rs 5,011 cr – The value of withdrawn/redeemed bonds

ELIGIBILITY – Parties registered under Section 29A of Representation of People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and secured not less than 1% of votes polled in last general/Assembly election can receive bonds

WHO CAN BUY? – The bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India “or incorporated or established in India”. 

AUTHORISED BANK – SBI is the only commercial bank which has been authorised by the Centre to issue electoral bonds ever since it was envisaged last year. 

THE DONORS – Bank, however, did not disclose the names of companies or individuals giving donations to political parties citing it to be “third party” information which is exempted under Section 8(1)(E)(i) of the RTI Act 

15 DAYS – The time period allowed for eligible political party to redeem the bonds

LEGALITY – The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a voluntary group working in the field of electoral reforms, has demanded a stay on the sale of electoral bonds while the CPI(M) has challenged it before the Supreme Court in separate petitions.

— SBI in response to Mumbai-based 

RTI activist Manoranjan Roy / PTI

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC MTS And Havaldar results expected soon at ssc.nic.in, how to check

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

'When I entered the room...': Rahul Gandhi recounts harrowing experiences during his visit to Manipur

Chilling viral video: Man plants a kiss on enormous king cobra's head, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE