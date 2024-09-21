Twitter
'My mother's house was smaller than your...': PM Modi told former US President Obama

This brief but poignant moment highlighted a bond that transcended politics. Both leaders shared humble beginnings, rising to the most powerful offices in their nations, bridging their worlds through personal stories

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 09:52 PM IST

It was a moment no one expected. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Barack Obama sat together in a stretch limousine, on their way to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during Modi's 2014 US visit, a simple yet profound conversation unfolded. What started as casual talk soon led to a surprising revelation that left the US President speechless.

In a candid exchange, Obama asked Modi about his family. What followed was an unexpected response: “President Obama, you might not believe this, but the size of your car is almost the size of the house my mother lives in!” Kwatra, now India's Ambassador to the US, vividly recalls that moment. Obama was left in awe, realising the depth of humility and simplicity that shaped Modi’s life.

This brief but poignant moment highlighted a bond that transcended politics. Both leaders shared humble beginnings, rising to the most powerful offices in their nations, bridging their worlds through personal stories. Modi’s candidness opened doors for deeper discussions, cementing a personal connection between the two.

As Modi prepares to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit on September 21, hosted by US President Joe Biden, the memory of this exchange echoes in the backdrop of global diplomacy. Modi, set to engage with leaders from Australia, Japan, and the US, continues to build bridges not just through policy, but through heartfelt moments that resonate across borders. In 2025, India will host the summit, further solidifying its role in the Indo-Pacific alliance.

Beyond the official meetings, Modi’s charm with global leaders lies in his ability to connect on a personal level. This connection, as seen with Obama, defines his approach to diplomacy in an increasingly complex world.

