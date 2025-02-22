Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Air India after being allotted a broken seat on a Bhopal-Delhi flight, questioning its service quality post-TATA takeover.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed disappointment with Air India after facing discomfort during a flight from Bhopal to Delhi. He shared his experience on social media, highlighting poor service by the airline.

Chouhan, who had booked a seat on Air India flight AI436, was allotted seat 8C. However, upon taking his seat, he found that it was broken and sunken in, making it uncomfortable to sit on. Surprised by the poor condition, he asked the airline staff why such a seat was given to him. In response, the staff admitted that they were already aware that the seat was faulty and had informed the management about it. They also mentioned that the seat should not have been sold, raising concerns about Air India’s service standards.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweets "Today I had to come from Bhopal to Delhi... I had booked a ticket on Air India flight number AI436, I was allotted seat number 8C. I went and sat on the seat, the seat was broken and sunken in. It was uncomfortable to sit. When I… pic.twitter.com/6IR7AcrpX3 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

Sharing his disappointment, Chouhan tweeted that he had expected better service from Air India, especially after the TATA Group took over the airline’s management. However, he said his expectation turned out to be wrong, suggesting that the airline had not improved as much as he had hoped.

Air India’s Service Under Scrutiny

Air India, once government-owned, was taken over by the TATA Group in 2022, with promises of better service, upgraded infrastructure, and improved passenger experience. However, complaints about service issues, delays, and poor seat conditions continue to surface, raising questions about how much has actually changed.

Chouhan’s experience has sparked public discussion, with many passengers sharing their own struggles with Air India’s service. His remarks have put the airline under renewed pressure to address concerns regarding passenger comfort and service quality.

So far, Air India has not responded to Chouhan’s tweet or provided any explanation regarding the issue.