A newlywed woman in Tamil Nadu died by suicide after alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, despite receiving a lavish dowry.

A tragic case of dowry harassment has come to light from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, where a newlywed woman named Ridhanya reportedly died by suicide. The 28-year-old woman is said to have taken sulphas tablets on Sunday while she was on her way to a temple. The incident has sparked shock and sadness, with allegations pointing to continuous harassment from her husband and in-laws. Ridhanya was the daughter of Annadurai, a garment businessman based in Tiruppur. She had recently married Kavin Kumar, also 28. According to police sources, her family had given a lavish dowry at the time of marriage, which included 100 sovereigns of gold and a Volvo car worth ₹70 lakh. Despite this, her husband, Kavin, and his parents, Eswaramoorthy and Chitradevi, allegedly kept demanding more from her.

Police reports state that Ridhanya had shared her concerns with her parents about the physical and mental harassment she was facing. However, her family hoped things would settle down with time and reportedly encouraged her to stay hopeful.

Sadly, on Sunday, while on her way to visit a temple, Ridhanya consumed Sulphas tablets and passed away. Her body was sent to the Tiruppur Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.

After the incident, the police arrested her husband and in-laws. The case has taken a serious turn following the discovery of a heartbreaking audio message Ridhanya had sent to her father before her death. In the WhatsApp voice note, she clearly held her husband and his family responsible for her decision.

"My married life is the sole reason for this decision. My husband and his family are to be blamed. I’ve gone through enough physical and mental harassment. I don’t want this life anymore; they will never change. Kavin, Eswaramoorthy, and Chitradevi are the reason I chose to end my life. My marriage has been a failure. Please forgive me, Mum and Dad,” she said in the message.

The police investigation is ongoing. The case has once again raised serious concerns about dowry-related abuse and the need for stronger action to protect women from such tragic outcomes.