'My great friend Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit', Trump's writes for PM

US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he received a gala welcome in India. During his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, Trump wrote in the visitors' book, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit."

The visitors' book bears the signature of Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

As the US President arrived in India on his first official tour, he received a special welcome from his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave him a hug as he came out of the aircraft.

Trump arrived at around 11:40 AM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries. He was accompanied by the US first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials.

Trump's 36-hour stay in India begins with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He will then emplane for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal.

From Agra, Trump will come to Delhi around 7:30 pm where he will spend the entire day on Tuesday on official engagements.

The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.