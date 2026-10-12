'My father will handle it': Kerala teen's remark after crashing Mini Cooper, killing three students

A 19-year-old's speeding Mini Cooper killed three people near Kochi airport. After the crash, he allegedly said his father would handle everything. Check viral video of the accident.

In a tragic incident, three people were killed after a speeding Mini Cooper crashed into a scooter near Kochi airport in Keralam's Ernakulam district. The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday when the car was being driven by Suhail Sanjeev, a 19-year-old teen, who, after ramming the car reportedly told nearby people that his father would take care of everything.

What happened near Kochi airport?

Pictures and videos from the accident site and of the driver's alleged reaction after the crash have gone viral on social media. According to the police, after the accident, Suhail asked, ''What are roads meant for? Driving, right?'' Even when the locals confronted him, Suhail reportedly told them that his father would take care of everything.

Kerala, Nedumbassery Drunk 19 year Mini Cooper Driver overspeeding more like a rocket at 1:41am (CCTV), rammed 2 wheeler, 3 Dead… @DriveSmart_IN @dabir @InfraEye https://t.co/bR8gggkcgb — Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways) (@motordave2) October 12, 2026

Who were the victims?

Meanwhile, the victims have been identified as Devika from Wayanad, Gopika from Palakkad, and Ijaz from Karnataka. After the accident, Gopika and Devika died on the spot, whereas Ijaz was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he took his last breath.

What action has been taken?

Suhail has been booked for culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It is also reported that Suhail had consumed alcohol at multiple bars before driving. Since the legal drinking age in Keralam is 23, Kerala Excise Minister M Liju has ordered action against bars that allegedly served alcohol to the 19-year-old before the accident.

Suhail was immediately taken for medical examination after the accident, where he allegedly admitted to having consumed beer. However, his blood samples and other reports have been collected, which will determine whether he had consumed alcohol or other intoxicating substances.