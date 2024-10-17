Zeeshan Siddique on Wednesday met senior police officers regarding his father's death and is believed to have shared some information with them.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the murdered NCP leader Baba Siddique, has demanded justice for his father and his family. Taking to social media website X, Zeeshan Siddiqui Congress MLA said Baba Siddique's death shouldn't be politicised.

"My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" Zeeshan Sidiqui said in a social media post on Thursday.

Earlier today, the Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) for Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. According to the police, the search for the accused is ongoing. "We have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the case. Police are continuously searching for the accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case," said Mumbai police on Thursday. So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four accused, while three remain at large, with police actively searching for them.

Days after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated on Wednesday that those responsible for such crimes would be held accountable and not go unpunished." No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the Maharashtra CM said. The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

(with inputs from ANI)