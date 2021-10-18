'My better half' by Arushi Vats is a must-read tale of college romance

Arushi Vats is a self-published author. She has written 4 books published by Notion Press. Her debut book was Fragile Strings, published in the year 2017. The following year, Arushi published her novel titled When Broken Hearts Meet. In 2020, she returned with her third book which is a collection of short stories. Afterwards, in 2021, she went on publishing a romance novel titled My Better Half Forever. Interestingly, her fourth book received quite a good response from the readers.

Arushi did her master’s in creative Writing in English from Brunel University London. Her passion for writing made her pursue her masters. Besides writing, she enjoys painting, playing a musical instrument, and listening to songs.

Blurb of 'My Better Half Forever':

Ever since she had a panic attack, Malvika has never been the same old, jolly girl, but distraught in life. Her life once revolved around her brother who later became a memory of the past. With a dysfunctional family and grieving the loss of her brother, Malvika decides to begin a new chapter in life by stepping into the gates of college, not knowing what fate awaits her.

One glance at Rahul on the first day and she feels something mysterious. The smart and confident Rahul looks at her and it appears to him like they are soulmates, waiting to have their lives entangled in unconditional love.

The plot is well layered with the contemporary romance genre. The narration is kept easy and simple making it a comfortable read for all. The language used is lucid. The characters are well portrayed. There are several characters in the plot and each has been given sufficient scope to contribute to the plot. It is a must-read for romance lovers.

Order your copy on Amazon

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)