Best wishes to MLAs to sarcastic minister comment: 10 points of Uddhav Thackeray's speech

(Image Source: ANI)

In a sudden move, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation on Wednesday night. Earlier, he addressed the people of Maharashtra through Facebook Live. In a restrained manner he said, "I have no regret to resign from my post because I came here also unexpectedly. I will stay here and will sit again in Shiv Sena Bhavan, gather all my people."

Read | I am resigning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Here's the main 10 points from Uddhav Thackeray's speech

Whatever rebel MLAs are coming to Mumbai, they should not be stopped from coming.

I am also resigning from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

I am not going anywhere. I will stay here and will sit again in Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Common men like hawkers, auto rickshaw drivers were given seats in the party by Balasaheb. Made them corporator, MLA, MP but today these people betrayed the Shiv Sena chief.

I will strengthen Shiv Sena in entire Maharashtra by connecting young men and women.

Saved Maharashtra during the Covid period. Did not let riots take place. Made the state financially strong.

My best wishes to the rebel MLAs. Became a minister. Make new friends.

Balasaheb's dream fulfilled. We are proud of him. Aurangabad is renamed as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad renamed as Dharashiv district. At the time of taking this decision, there were only 4 ministers in Shiv Sena's cabinet and the rest of our ministers went to the camp of the opponents. Those who should be happy were not involved in this happiness of ours.

I want to thank the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me.

Today after the end of the cabinet, Ashok Chavan told me that we are with you. If there is a problem because of this, then we go outside Maha Vikas Aghadi and give support to you from outside but I said no it does not happen.