MV Ganga Vilas cruise to end journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh: Know tour dates, ticket prices, packages

MV Ganga Vilas cruise by Antara (File photo)

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is set to dock in Assam’s Dibrugarh, culminating its journey as the world’s longest river cruise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the luxury cruise on January 13, and it has the capacity of carrying 36 total guests.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is the longest river cruise in the entire world and covers as many as 50 tourist destinations setting sail across the holy river of Ganga. The tour starts from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and ends in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise covers a distance of 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days, paving way for the development of inland waterways across the river systems in India.

The made-in-India cruise ship began its journey from Varanasi and made its way to Assam via Bangladesh, offering a super luxury experience to all of its 36 passengers. MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, offering all the amenities to the public.

The luxury cruise makes its way through the Ganga river and halts at 51 tourist spots which include several world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise: Ticket prices

The tickets and tour packages of the Ganga Vilas cruise are priced higher than average due to its luxury amenities. The per day cost of the MV Ganga Vilas cruise is Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, and if the passenger wants to complete the full tour, the cost per person is Rs 20 lakh.

Ticket booking and tour packages for MV Ganga Vilas cruise

The cheapest tour package in the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise is priced at around Rs 20,000 for three days. The tickets for the MV Ganga Vilas cruise can be booked through the Antara Cruise website, and the tour dates are available on the website as well.

