Muzaffarpur hospital fire: At least 10 patients dead, several injured in Bihar; know what happened

Firefighters were sent to the scene after getting reports of the blaze around 3 am and began working to control it.

Just a day after 21 people were killed in a major fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a fire at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, early Thursday morning left at least 10 dead and more than 20 injured.

Firefighters were sent to the scene after getting reports of the blaze around 3 am and began working to control it. District administration officials also arrived at the hospital to supervise rescue and evacuation efforts.

What exactly happend?

Early reports indicate a suspected short circuit in the fifth-floor ICU may have triggered the fire.

Over 20 patients were reportedly injured in the incident and have been safely evacuated from the building. Several of those rescued are said to be in critical condition.

Several critically ill patients have been transferred to nearby hospitals, with authorities now working to verify their condition and location. The Civil Surgeon has also arrived at the site to monitor the situation and coordinate medical aid.

What Muzaffarpur's DM Subrat Kumar Sen said?

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the three deceased are still at the hospital, and efforts are ongoing to confirm the status of all patients who were admitted at the time of incident. Relatives of some patients have contacted authorities, saying they cannot locate their family members after the blaze.

Meanwhile, The incident came just a day after a major fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar killed at least 21 people and injured several others. The fire broke out in a building with a restaurant on the lower floors and a hotel above, leading to a large-scale rescue effort. Thick smoke filled the structure, forcing some people to jump from upper floors to escape.

These consecutive fire tragedies have again sparked concerns about compliance with fire safety norms in commercial and healthcare buildings nationwide.