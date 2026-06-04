FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold, silver prices today, June 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, June 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Venezuela acting President's India visit: Why India wants its oil, $600 million ONGC dues

Venezuela acting President's India visit: Why India wants Venezuela oil

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess false harassment claims

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth

Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

HomeIndia

INDIA

Muzaffarpur hospital fire: At least 10 patients dead, several injured in Bihar; know what happened

Firefighters were sent to the scene after getting reports of the blaze around 3 am and began working to control it.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

Muzaffarpur hospital fire: At least 10 patients dead, several injured in Bihar; know what happened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just a day after 21 people were killed in a major fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a fire at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, early Thursday morning left at least 10 dead and more than 20 injured.

Firefighters were sent to the scene after getting reports of the blaze around 3 am and began working to control it. District administration officials also arrived at the hospital to supervise rescue and evacuation efforts.

What exactly happend?

Early reports indicate a suspected short circuit in the fifth-floor ICU may have triggered the fire.

Over 20 patients were reportedly injured in the incident and have been safely evacuated from the building. Several of those rescued are said to be in critical condition.

Several critically ill patients have been transferred to nearby hospitals, with authorities now working to verify their condition and location. The Civil Surgeon has also arrived at the site to monitor the situation and coordinate medical aid.

What Muzaffarpur's DM Subrat Kumar Sen said?

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the three deceased are still at the hospital, and efforts are ongoing to confirm the status of all patients who were admitted at the time of incident. Relatives of some patients have contacted authorities, saying they cannot locate their family members after the blaze.

Meanwhile, The incident came just a day after a major fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar killed at least 21 people and injured several others. The fire broke out in a building with a restaurant on the lower floors and a hotel above, leading to a large-scale rescue effort. Thick smoke filled the structure, forcing some people to jump from upper floors to escape.

These consecutive fire tragedies have again sparked concerns about compliance with fire safety norms in commercial and healthcare buildings nationwide.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, June 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Muzaffarpur hospital fire: At least 10 patients dead, several injured; know what happened
Muzaffarpur hospital fire: At least 10 patients dead, several injured
Venezuela acting President's India visit: Why India wants its oil, $600 million ONGC dues
Venezuela acting President's India visit: Why India wants Venezuela oil
Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer
Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess false harassment claims
Delhi Fire Incident: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta orders crackdown on illegal construction in the capital
Delhi Fire Incident: Rekha Gupta orders crackdown on illegal buildings
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement