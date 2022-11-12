Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home

Police (File)

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar bragged about a murder he committed four years ago to his friends. One of the friends recorded the confession on his phone camera and made the video viral on social media. The police then raided the accused's house and found a body buried under his floor. The chilling incident took place in the city's Nara village.

The police believe the body is of Mohammad Hasan who went missing four years ago. The skeleton has been sent for forensic examination.

The police said the body has been recovered from the house of Salman.

They have arrested the accused, PTI reported.

After the video went viral, the missing man's family approached the police.

Also read: Convicted in Muzaffarnagar riots case, BJP leader Vikram Saini dismissed from UP Assembly

The police said the date around which the man claimed to have murdered another man, Hasan had gone missing. This led the police to excavate his house.