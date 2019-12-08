Headlines

Muzaffarnagar: Four men abscond after attacking rape victim with acid

The woman was transferred to a hospital in Meerut after suffering 30% burns.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 05:58 PM IST

Following the news of Unnao rape victim's death after being set ablaze by men accused of raping her, shocked the nation, another case of brutality against a woman in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced.  A woman was attacked with acid by four men after she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against them in  Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday night.

The woman was transferred to a hospital in Meerut after suffering 30% burns.

The police stated that the four men forced their way into the victim's house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her. "Four men barged into the woman`s house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her as she had been refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them filed in a court here," IANS quoted the Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi of Shahpur police station as saying. 

The woman had earlier lodged a complaint with the police but no action was taken by them, subsequently, she filed a complaint in the court.

The police claimed that they closed the case after no evidence of rape was found.  

The four men are currently absconding and the police assured that they would be arrested soon.

On Thursday, a rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 km from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. 

The Unnao rape survivor passed away at 11:40 pm on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital confirmed. She was on Thursday airlifted to the hospital where she was undergoing urgent medical treatment for the burns on her body.

In March, the victim had filed an FIR against two men from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.

