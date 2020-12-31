5 more cases of mutant coronavirus detected in India, tally reaches 25: Centre

Five more cases of the mutant COVID-19 strain from the UK have been detected said, the Centre on Tuesday.

With this, the total tally of mutant coronavirus cases has reached 25. Four cases have been found by the National Institute of Virology in Pune and one case was found by CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology In Delhi.

The Ministry of Health stated that "all 25 persons are in physical isolation in health facilities".

Out of the remaining 20 cases, eight cases have been registered at National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi, seven cases have been registered at the National Institute of mental health and Neuro Sciences in Bangalore, and the remaining two at the Cellular and Modular Biology in Hyderabad.

Besides, one case has been logged near Kolkata in the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, one at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and one case at Integrative Biology in Delhi.

On Tuesday, six UK returnees were tested positive with the new variant genome, and all these people were kept in single room isolation in a designated health care facility announced the central government.

These were the first cases to be reported by the country that has the second-highest number of cases after the United States.

The newly identified strains of coronavirus are up to 70 percent more transmissible announced by The British Government recently.

The new strain of coronavirus is has reached more number of countries and its presence has actively been found in Netherland, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore.

The British Government and the Indian government has announced the cognizance of the reports of the mutant variant has been taken and put in place a pro-active and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant.

To stop the spread of the new strain coronavirus the central Government has banned all the flights coming from the UK till 7 January 2021. The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights other than air bubble ones has been extended till January 31.

From November 25 to December 23 midnight, around 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states and UTs to RT-PCR tests.