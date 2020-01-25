Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh should be thrown out of India, says Shiv Sena in mouthpiece Saamna

The Shiv Sena, which has been targeting the BJP led government in the centre over the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has said that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of India.

The remarks came in the wake of remarks of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray who announced that his party will organise a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai to drive 'illegal infiltrators' from Pakistan and Bangladesh, out of India. Sena, however, attacked Thackeray for changing the colour of the party flag to saffron and said that the party is making Hindutva its prime agenda to gain brownie points with the BJP for votes.

"There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country, but to do that you change the colour of your flag. This is very interesting. Shiv Sena has never changed its flag. It will remain saffron always. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva. The CAA has several loopholes," Sena's mouthpiece Saamna said in an editorial on Saturday.

The editorial further read that "just a few weeks back it was same Raj Thackeray who was against the CAA, and now just for votes, he is changing colours. It is clear the BJP wants to get political benefits. With CAA not only Muslims but 30 to 40 percent Hindus will be affected. In this law, army men, the family of an ex-president are not getting included and are being shown as outsiders."

The Sena also questioned whether the shift towards Hindutva will be accepted by the people or not.

"Some people use the name of Hindutva for their benefit, but even if some party does that we have the large heart to accept them. Go ahead if possible," it said.

The MNS chief had in December said that illegal immigrants belonging to Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of India irrespective of their religion.

"India is not Dharamshala. People coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan should be thrown out. India had not taken the contract of humanity," Thackeray had said while addressing a press conference in Pune.