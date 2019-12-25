Muslims can go to 150 other countries, Hindus only have India: Gujarat CM on CAA

In an attempt to defend the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that Muslims have 150 other Islamic countries to go to but India is the only country for Hindus.

The minister made the statement while addressing a rally at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Condemning the Congress for opposing the CAA, he said that the party has failed to honour the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on this matter.

“There were 22% Hindus in Pakistan at the time of partition (in 1947). Due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has reduced to a mere 3% now. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do to help these distressed Hindus. And when we are doing it now, you are opposing it,” said Rupani.

Rupani further added that the Hindu population in neighbouring Bangladesh has come down to just 2%. "Out of over 2 lakh Hindu and Sikh residents in Afghanistan some decades back, just 500 remain today. Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there is only one country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?” he asked.

As the protests against CAA have intensified across the country, with some even turning violent, BJP has been leaving no stone unturned in raising awareness about the new law. Earlier this week, Prime Minister addressed a mega rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where he defended the Centre's move to bring the act. BJP's working president JP Nadda, along with other senior party members held a roadshow in Kolkata on Monday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.