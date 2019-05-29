Muslims are not minority but second largest religious group, should be treated like majority: AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has said that Muslims in India are not in minority but comes in the second largest population in the country.

Speaking on the results of recently concluded Lok Sabha polls 2019, Badruddin Ajmal said congratulations to those who have won, it's a happy moment in which we will participate since people have given a mandate so what to speak about it.

The ministry which looks after the minority affairs in the country should keep all the concerns in mind. Issues like mob lynching, which has started from now only have kept PM Modi in a bad light, therefore, ministers including PM Modi himself should take care of the people.

Now the party (BJP) has won, we will praise it for good work and criticise whenever necessary. Everyone should be taken along in the development drive. Minorities and non-minorities shouldn't be differentiated since we are not a minority but counted as the second largest majority in the country.

Pull us out from the minority community and give us what you give to the majority, what else do we want from the government.