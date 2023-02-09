Headlines

India

'Muslim women can enter mosque provided...': AIMPLB tells Supreme Court

AIMPLB clarifies that women can enter mosques during prayer provided there is no intermixing of genders.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) clarified that women's entry inside the mosque is permitted by religious texts but it is the responsibility of each devotee and mosque management to keep the genders from intermixing in the common spaces during prayer. 

"Considering the said religious texts, doctrines, and religious beliefs of the followers of Islam, it is submitted that entry of women into mosques for offering namaz inside mosques is permitted," the board added. In the affidavit, the board has also requested the Muslim community to keep proper space for women in the newly constructed mosques. 

In the affidavit, AIMPLB mentioned that temporary arrangements are made by putting barricades in Mecca to provide separation between men and women during prayer. 

Farha Anwar Hussain Shaikh alleged that Muslim women are prohibited from entering mosques in India and these practices are illegal and unconstitutional. Shaikh, in her plea, has further sought “a life of dignity” for Muslim women and has also relied on Islamic principles.

