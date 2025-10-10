Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark

Shah made the comment while speaking at an event in national capital Delhi. The union minister added that voting rights should only be available to legal Indian citizens. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:27 PM IST

'Muslim population rising in India due to...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG remark
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the population of Muslims in the country was increasing due to infiltration from neighbouring countries Pakistan and Bangladesh. Shah made the comment while speaking at an event in national capital Delhi. He added that voting rights should only be available to legal Indian citizens. Citing data, Shah said that the Muslim population had significantly increased while the number of Hindus in the country had come down.

What did Shah say on India's population?

At the event in Delhi, Shah said: "The Muslim population has increased by 24.6 per cent, whereas the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. I am telling you this because it hasn't happened because of the fertility rate. It has happened because of infiltration." The minister added: "I am going to tell you the difference between an infiltrator and a refugee. All the Hindu population that decreased in Pakistan and Bangladesh, many of them took refuge in India. And the Muslim population that increased in India wasn't due to fertility, it was because many Muslims infiltrated into the country."

Shah rakes up issue of SIR exercise

Shah further said that the inclusion of infiltrators in voter rolls pollutes the spirit of the Constitution. He also raked up the issue of the Election Commission's (EC) special intensive revision (SIR) of voter lists, saying it should not be viewed from a political lens. He said Opposition parties have been objecting to the controversial exercise "because their vote banks are getting cut." He added: "It is EC's constitutional responsibility to clean the voters' list. You can go to court if you have any issues." A voter list revision was recently concluded in Bihar, where state assembly elections are set to be held next month.

