Muslim men charred to death: Accused cow vigilante makes shocking revelations against Haryana police

Muslim men charred to death: Accused cow vigilante makes shocking revelations (Photo - ANI)

Days after two Muslim men were found charred to death in Haryana in a speculated cow vigilantism case, the prime accused in the case has made several shocking revelations about what happened and the alleged overlooking by the Haryana Police.

The two Muslim men from Rajasthan, who were most likely attacked by cow vigilantes, were taken to the Haryana Police while they were still alive. According to the statement issued by the accused, the two men were dragged to the police station by the people who beat them up.

While speaking to NDTV, Rajasthan Police sources revealed that 25-year-old Nasir and 35-year-old Junaid alias Juna were first severely beaten on accusations of smuggling cows for slaughter in Haryana’s Nuh. They were severely injured in the attack and were not in a position to escape.

The police source further told NDTV that the accused had brought the two injured men to the nearest police station in Haryana's Firozpur Jhirka, as claimed by the arrested accused. The group wanted the police to arrest the two victims on charges of cow smuggling, but seeing the condition of the two severely-injured men, the Haryana Police hurried them to leave.

The allegations against the Haryana Police in the matter have been leveled by Rinku Saini, a taxi driver and member of the cow vigilante group. Saini was arrested in connection with the case earlier this week, while Haryana Police is yet to respond to these allegations.

Soon after this incident, Junaid and Nasir succumbed to their injuries and died. In an effort to dispose of the bodies, the accused cow vigilantes took them to Bhiwani, 200 km away from the crime scene, and burnt them inside their Bolero car after dousing them with petrol.

Rajasthan Police sources have said that one of the accused in the case, Monu Manesar of Bajrang Dal, was not involved in the kidnapping but was in touch with the kidnappers and helped them along the way with the murder of the two Muslim men.

