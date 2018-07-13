Muslim Manch fails to offer namaz at Saryu

The Faizabad District Magistrate Anil Pathak, however, clarified that the administration did not enforce any ban, but that the organisers themselves shifted the venue after objections from Hindu saints.

The Faizabad district administration on Thursday disallowed Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM), a Muslim wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), to offer namaz on the banks of the holy river Saryu at Ayodhya on Thursday after Ayodhya saints raised strong objections.

The Faizabad District Magistrate Anil Pathak, however, clarified that the administration did not enforce any ban, but that the organisers themselves shifted the venue after objections from Hindu saints.

"We are not here to have any confrontation with our Hindu brethren, but to promote communal harmony by offering namaz for early construction of Ram temple," said Mohammad Irfan, a leader of the RMM. In lieu, the administration allowed them to offer namaz at 'Nau Gazi Mazaar'.