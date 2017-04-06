Muslim man killed by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan, three arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with an attack on a group of five men by the cow vigilantes that led to the death of one man on Wednesday.

Pehlu Khan and others were injured after an attacked by a mob, who thought they were smuggling cows through Rajasthan.

Khan succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Khan and others were returning from a fair in Jaipur where they had purchased a few cows.

The incident happened on April 1 after gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stopped their vehicle on NH 8, alleging that they were illegally transporting cows.

An FIR has been registered and investigation is currently underway in this regard.

