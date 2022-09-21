Search icon
Muslim man donates Rs 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala temple

This is not the first time an example of inter-faith harmony has emerged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

Tirumala temple (File)

In what could be termed an example of secularism, a Muslim man from Chennai donated cash and articles worth Rs 1.02 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala temple. 

The man, identified as Abdul Ghani from Tamil Nadu, visited the shrine on Tuesday and donated furniture, utensils, and other items worth Rs 87 lakh and a demand draft of Rs 15 lakh. 

The man has been making offerings to the shrine for over three decades. This includes vehicles, furniture and cash. 

The items gifted by the man will be used for the VIP guest house and to run free meal kitchen for pilgrims. 

This is not the first time an example of inter-faith harmony has emerged. 

1984, a Muslim devotee offered 108 golden lotus flowers for the main Lord Venkateswara deity.

Upon receiving the unique offering from the Muslim devotee, the TTD introduced a special payment ritual called 'Ashtadala Paada Padmarathana' at the shrine. From then onwards the ritual is conducted by the high priests on every Tuesday by chanting 108 celestial names of Lord Venkateswara amid placing each flower at the divine feet of the Lord on the Hills, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

