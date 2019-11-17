Muslim judge who pronounced Ayodhya verdict to get 'Z' category security

The Centre has decided to provide 'Z' category security cover to Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Supreme Court Bench which pronounced the verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on November 9. The decision has been taken in view of the imminent threat to him and his family from the Popular Front of India (PFI) and 'other quarters', the Home Ministry notified.

According to an ANI report, the Home Ministry has already directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the local police to provide the 'Z' category security cover to Justice Nazeer and his family and Karnataka and elsewhere in the country after intelligence reports suggested that there might be a security threat on the Supreme Court judge.

The report also states that the security cover will be extended to Justice Nazeer even when he travels to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and elsewhere in the state.

In the 'Z' category security cover, a total of 22 security personnel, including 4-5 NSG Commando and local police personnel, accompany the individual.

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

In 2017, Abdul Nazeer was also the lone Muslim judge in the multi-faith Bench which heard the highly-controversial Triple Talaq case.