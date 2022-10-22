Search icon
‘Muslim community terrorized in the name of religion’: Supreme Court on ‘tragic’ hate speech row

The Supreme Court condemned the row over hate speech and hate crimes against the Muslim community during a hearing on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday took a firm stand against the hate speech row in the country, condemning the hate crimes taking place against the Muslim community and questioning the objectionable statements made against religion.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a petition seeking action against those indulging in hate crimes and rapped the use of objectionable words against the Muslim community in India.

The bench of the apex court said, “This is the 21st century. Where have we reached in the name of religion?” It further added, “Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper and in the name of religion, this is tragic.”

The Supreme Court made these remarks while hearing a petition which sought urgent action against the growing instances of hate crimes against Muslims, or the “growing menace of targeting and terrorizing of Muslim community in India” as stated by the plea.

Further, the top court decided to issue a notice to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand police, asking them to file a report about the measures taken against these hate crimes and offenders in the states to curb instances of hate speech.

The court bench also asked state governments and police authorities to take suo motu action in hate speech cases without waiting for a formal complaint. The court has also sought responses from the Centre and states on the petition.

As quoted by NDTV, the petition reads, “The spread of hate towards Muslims and other minorities gets accelerated and becomes all the more far-reaching in its impact as a result of the support, directly or indirectly, extended to radical miscreants, who engage in acts of hate crimes, physical violence as well as communally charged speeches by the ruling political party.”

The rise in instances of hate speech and hate crimes have remained on the rise since earlier this month, with a wave of outrage sparking against former BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which further led to major protests and the destruction of property.

