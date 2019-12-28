Muslim community in Bulandshahr gives Rs 6.27 lakh to administration for damage to public property in anti-CAA protests

Members of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 6.27 lakh to the district administration as compensation for the damages that had occurred to public property as a result of the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A member of the delegation that handed over the amount, Haji Akram, said that the entire Muslim community in the district had come together to estimate the requisite amount of compensation pertaining to the damages and gather the funds. The District Magistrate (DM), has accepted the amount graciously and promised that the administration will ensure such unfortunate occurrences do not have to happen in the future.

"We were saddened by the damage to public and government property and therefore we have come forward to hand over a cheque of Rs 6.27 lakh to pay for the damages. Members of the community themselves came forward with contributions," Haji Akram was quoted by news agency ANI as having said to reporters in Bulandshahr.

DM, Bulandshahr, Ravindra Kumar, said that it was a 'novel move' by the community. "Last Friday, violence had broken out here in which damages had occurred to government vehicles, wireless sets, and others. This is a novel move by the minority community in Bulandshahr which has come forward on their own to pay for the damages which had occurred during the protests last Friday. They themselves estimated the value of the damages done and collected the funds which were handed over to us," Kumar told reporters. He added that such incidents will not occur in the future and peace will be maintained.

On a related note, Muslim clerics in Muzaffarnagar have also apologised to the local administration on behalf of the violent protesters for the damages during demonstrations, according to a government report.

Meanwhile, amping up its crackdown on intensifying anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the Yogi Adityanath government is taking stern measures to bring the tumultuous political atmosphere in the state to rest. The UP Police has, till now, registered a total of 498 cases, taken nearly 5,558 people into custody and arrested 1,246 people in this regard.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look especially into the matter of violent protesters destroying public property. The police is investigating the perpetrators involved, identifying them and starting the process of confiscating their personal properties to compensate for the damages to public property.

On Friday (December 27), the district officials had sent a report to the government of the identified people. The District Magistrates of Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Rampur, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahr have identified the accused.